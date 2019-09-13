The Intelligencer Obituaries
|
Audrey E. Zeller Obituary
Audrey E. Zeller of Doylestown passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Doylestown. She was 83 and the wife for 58 years of Ronald L. Zeller.

Born in Bethlehem, Pa., she was the daughter of the late James K. and Ethel M. Lees.

"My dear Audrey has joined the angels. Audrey was not only the light of my life, she was my life."



Audrey graduated from West Chester University. In addition, she took graduate courses at Penn State University. She taught elementary school in Bethlehem, Pa. and Bergenfield, N.J. While in Bethlehem, she met Ron, her future husband. Audrey also was a teacher of kindergarten music. She was an assistant librarian at Unami Middle School for 28 years.

Audrey had beautiful blue eyes and a warm friendly smile. She was fond of helping and encouraging her grandchildren, Samantha and Seth. She enjoyed knitting, making sweaters and scarves for her family. She also enjoyed the beach in Wildwood Crest, N.J. She could be seen inline roller blading, canoeing, camping, hiking, ice skating, biking and cross country skiing with her husband, Ron.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Scott, his wife, Stacy, and two grandchildren, Samantha and Seth.

Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where the family will receive guests from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Doylestown Cemetery, Doylestown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Audrey's name may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at .

Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 13, 2019
