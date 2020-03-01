|
Audrey Swartley Rheiner of Ann's Choice and formerly of Chalfont and Easton, Pa., died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Rose Garden at Ann's Choice in Warminster. She was 92.
Audrey was the beloved wife of the late John W. Rheiner Jr., and the daughter of the late Harry M. and Alice Cooper Swartley.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., her family returned to their Chalfont roots when she was a young child. Audrey graduated from Lansdale High School in 1945, then entered Abington Hospital's School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for several years before retiring to raise her family.
Audrey and Jack married in 1949. They built a home and raised their three children in Chalfont, where they were active members of St. James Lutheran Church and the Lenape Valley Recreation Council. The family relocated to Easton, Pa. in 1975, where Audrey served on the Women's Board of Easton Hospital and was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Audrey returned to Bucks County following the death of her husband and became a resident of Ann's Choice in Warminster, where she served as a Welcome Ambassador for new residents.
She was an avid traveler and visited all 50 states. Vacation highlights included family cruises, trips to Florida, the Panama Canal, the Canadian Rockies, and a reunion tour through Europe with her husband tracing the route of his World War II service. Her favorite destination, however, was an annual vacation in Sea Isle City with her children and grandchildren. As the family matriarch, she often hosted holiday celebrations and proudly attended the sporting events, theater productions, concerts, graduations, and wedding celebrations of her nine grandchildren.
Audrey possessed a gentle, kind, and compassionate spirit, always putting others first. Family was the primary focus of her life. Audrey is survived by her loving and devoted children: Jack Rheiner and his wife, Robin, of Wycombe, Pa., Carolyn Schroeder and her husband, Rick, of Whitehouse Station, N.J., and Allison Lind and her husband, Eric, of Emmaus, Pa. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Erin Rheiner, Doug Rheiner, Lindsay Rheiner Carrick (Chance), Tim Rheiner, Ricky Schroeder (Courtney), Jeffrey Schroeder (Mary), Eric Lind (Courtney), Brian Lind, and Gregory Lind; her great-grandson, Liam Lind; her sisters, Virginia Wilson, Beatrice Barr, and Dolores Los; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Audrey was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Swartley, and her sister, Edith Hunter.
Audrey's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 East Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, PA 18901, and from 10 a.m. until her funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at Lenape Valley Church, 321 West Butler Ave., New Britain, PA 18901. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Lenape Valley Church at the aforementioned address or to the Scholarship Fund at Ann's Choice, Philanthropy Department, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 1, 2020