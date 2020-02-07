|
Augustus P. "Gus" Tornetta Jr. passed away at his residence on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Born Oct. 1, 1931, Gus graduated from Southern High School in Philadelphia in 1949. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955, and served in England as a Senior Auto Mechanic in the 363rd Motor Vehicle Squadron during the Korean War.
He worked for SmithKline for 35 years as a chemical engineer. Gus was a former member of the Edge Hill Fire Company, having served in the '70s and '80s.
Gus was married for 67 years to his beloved wife, Theresa (Pellegrini). The two of them, along with the rest of the family, used to enjoy Sunday drives to nowhere. Gus was a car enthusiast and all his sons friends would bring their cars over so "Doc" could fix them. He also spent weekends autocrossing with his children and grandchildren.
Besides his wife, Gus is survived by three sons, James (Lynne), Bruce (Kathy), and Gregory (Jean), a daughter, Celeste Tompkins (Thomas), 11 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Alan.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing starting at 10 a.m. Monday, at John R. Freed Funeral Home, Inc., 124 N. Easton Road, Glenside, Pa., followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Gus's name be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
