B. Gloria Kennedy of Warminster, Pa. passed away at her residence on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. She was 95.
Born in Trenton, N.J. to the late Edward R. and Elizabeth (Byrne) Watson, Gloria resided in the Olney section of Philadelphia before moving to Warminster in 1956.
Gloria was formerly employed as an Executive Secretary with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. of Philadelphia for 20 years, prior to raising a family. She was a 25-year member of Neshaminy-Warwick Presbyterian Church, member of the Dorcas Elizabeth and assisted at the concern center of the church.
Gloria was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.
She was the beloved wife of the late L. Paul Kennedy; devoted mother of Susan Kennedy (Gene Blum); dear sister of the late E. Ron Watson (survived by wife, Barbara); and cherished grandmother of Paul, Madison and Cassidy McHugh. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great-grand nieces and nephew.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Neshaminy-Warwick Presbyterian Church, 1401 Meetinghouse Rd., Warminster, PA 18974, with a service to be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010, www.boystown.org, would be appreciated.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 10, 2019