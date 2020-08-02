Barbara A. Chatburn of Hatboro, Pa. passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was 81.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Ernest C. Chatburn, her brother, Jonathan E. Sheetz Jr., and parents, Jonathan E. Sheetz Sr. and Elsie Miller Sheetz.
Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her sons, Ernest Lee Chatburn (Tresha) of Milton, W.Va., Michael Chatburn of Souderton, Pa., and Brian Chatburn (Lisa) of Macungie, Pa.; two granddaughters, two step-grandsons and two step-great grandsons; her sister, Frances Pauley (Ray) of Winter Haven, Fla.; brother, Rick Sheetz (Susan) of Walnut Cove, N.C.; and sister-in-law, Margaret Sheetz of Quakertown, Pa.
A graveside service for Barbara and her beloved Ernie, who passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HospiceCare of Charleston, W.Va., hospicecarewv.org/make-donation,
or the Hospice of Huntington, W.Va., hospiceofhuntington.org/donate
