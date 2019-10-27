Home

George G Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
1500 Old York Rd
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 887-1500
Barbara A. Haage

Barbara A. Haage Obituary
Barbara A. Haage, a longtime resident of Hatboro passed away on Oct. 24, 2019. She was 88. Born in Easton, Pa. to the late James and Lois (Zimmerman) Porter, she was a devoted homemaker and a medical assistant in Jefferson Hospital and in a private physician's office in Huntingdon Valley. Beloved wife of the late Jack Haage, she is the loving mother of Scott (Janice), Brian (Edith) and Kathy Lynn Haage, and blessed to be the grandmother of eight and great grandmother of ten.

Memorial Services for Barbara and Jack will be held at 11 a.m. at FitzPatrick Funeral Home, 1500 Old York Rd. Abington on Nov. 7, 2019 where family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until service time. Int. Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in honor of Barbara and Jack to Lahaska SPCA, 1665 Street Rd., New Hope, PA 18938 would be appreciated by the family.

Fitzpatrick Funeral Home

www.fitzpatrickabington.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 27, 2019
