Barbara A. Hebling passed away at her home in Warrington surrounded by her family on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. She was 79.
Barbara was the wife of the late John D. Hebling Sr.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Boyle) Winters.
She is survived by her children, Susan Youse, Chrissy Giovinazzo (Dominick), John, Michael (Karen), and Daniel Hebling (Theresa). She was the sister of Mary McIntyre, James, John and Matthew Winters. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, Samantha Fitzpatrick and Elizabeth White, Alex and Caroline Giovinazzo, Noah, Jonah, Eva, Emma, Danielle, Shannon, and Joseph Hebling, and great-grandchildren, Lily and Ryan.
Barbara's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, Pa., where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery. Social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association
.
