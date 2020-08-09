With great sadness our family announces the passing of a wonderful mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law. Barbara A. Holt departed this life suddenly on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was 77.
Barbara was born in Germantown, Philadelphia on Dec. 17, 1942, the daughter of the late Edward J. and Jane (Stark) Nelson. She married Donald R. Holt Sr. in 1964 and celebrated 51 years together before his passing in 2015.
She was a longtime resident of Horsham Township before relocating to Richland Township six years ago, and enjoyed renovating a new home to suit her preferences.
During her lifetime Barbara had several professional positions, starting her career with the Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company. She paused her career for several years to raise her family, resuming as a lunch attendant in the Hatboro-Horsham School District. Her final position was as a district sales manager at the Burpee Seed Company, a position she held for over 30 years. She retired six years ago.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Donald R. Jr. and Dana (Kimberly), and three grandchildren, Jessica, Jennifer, and Jake.
Services will be held privately at her request.
Barbara may be remembered with a donation to the St. Luke's Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015 (www.slhn.org/development/ways-to-give/make-a-gift
), in recognition of the excellent care received at St. Luke's Hospital Upper Bucks Campus and St. Luke's Hospice House.