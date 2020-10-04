1/1
Barbara A. Huffman
Barbara Ann (Beck) Huffman of Berlin, Md., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin, Md. She was 79 years young.

Barbara was born in Philadelphia, to the late Raymond and Florence (Kevlin) Scott. She spent her childhood in Roslyn where she met her high school sweetheart. She eventually moved to Willow Grove, then Warrington, where she raised her family. Following retirement, she resided in Panama City Beach, Fla., for 20 years before ultimately settling in Berlin, Md., in 2015. She was formerly employed as a cashier with Shop n' Bag of Dresher, Pa., where she spent almost 20 years.

Barbara greatly enjoyed traveling the world, soaking up the sun at the beach, bowling and dancing - even appearing several times on Dick Clark's American Bandstand. She delighted in spending time with her family and friends anytime she could. Additionally, she had many pets through the years whom she adored, most recently her dog, Buttons, and cat, Bows.

She was the beloved wife of the late Burton R. Beck for 40 years until his passing in 2001. She told everyone that she was fortunate enough to find a second love in her life when she met Chester E. "Chet" Huffman, whom she married in 2003. They celebrated their 17th anniversary just two weeks ago.

Barbara was the devoted mother of David Beck (Kristen), Jeff Beck (Kathy) and Tracy Thiebeau (John); dear step-mother of James Huffman, Keith Huffman, and the late Jeffrey Huffman; loving sister of the late Marjorie Scott; cherished grandmother of Nicole, David Jr., Aimee, Alexander, Colin, Jillian, John Patrick, Colton, and Ella. She also is survived by her step-grandchildren, James, Jessica, Amanda, Chelsea, Samuel, and Blake; and five step-greatgrandchildren.

A viewing will be held at from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, where the funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Private cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the S.P.C.A. or North Shore Animal League America, Tribute Gifts Program, 16 Lewyt St., Port Washington, NY 11050 www.animalleague.org

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's Web site listed below.

Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
