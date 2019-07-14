|
|
Barbara A. Marté passed with peace and grace on Saturday, June 29, 2019, with her children at her side.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert in 1991, and is survived by her three children, James (Jill) of Sellersville, Pa., Thomas (Sharon) of Newtown, Pa. and Janelle of Brooklyn, N.Y. She is also survived by six grandchildren and three step grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Jacquelyn, Helen, Justin, Katherine, Donovan, Alyssa, Katie, Ben and James. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Patricia Elliot.
Her faith in God was at the core of all she did, personally and professionally. It is impossible to capture the essence of Barbara's fortitude and generous spirit on paper. Some of the many ways she impacted others, served her community and elevated her profession are cited below; there are many more.
Barbara was born in York, Pa. on Feb. 27, 1940. She graduated from the Lankenau School of Nursing in Philadelphia, Pa., which honored her with the Distinguished Alumni Award at the school's 50th year reunion in 2011. She went on to earn a B.A. in Organizational Management from Eastern College. She was a published author who contributed a chapter in Rehabilitation Nursing, a textbook that won an award for excellence in Professional/Scholarly Publishing from the Association of American Publishers.
Caring for others was her calling and Barbara was an accomplished career women who attained success, beginning as a general duty RN, eventually specializing in Disability Management. She went on to develop home and facility based programs for individuals with traumatic brain and spinal injuries. She rose to Director of Nursing for long term care facilities, and eventually held several Vice Presidencies including Sales, Marketing, Best Practices, and Program Development for organizations that specialized in all levels of senior care.
After retiring from the corporate world, she realized her lifelong dream to open her own business. This was achieved by franchise ownership of Seniors Helping Seniors of Bucks County, through which she successfully served seniors who chose to remain in their own homes. The dedication of Barbara and her staff touched the lives of many families in Bucks County and earned the reputation as one of the top ten providers of such service in Bucks County.
Barbara was very active in local community organizations, including the Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce, Women in Business, Bucks County Long Term Care Consortium, Advisory Board of Peace Valley Internal Medicine, and the Delaware Valley .
Church and community were an integral part of Barbara's life. She was an active and contributing member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Doylestown, Pa., and served in many capacities, including delivering flowers to shut-ins, ushering, serving communion, teaching Adult Studies, and helping to organize the annual Women's Retreat.
Some of her favorite activities were walking to the Doylestown Farmer's Market on Saturday mornings, frequenting the Michener and Mercer Museums, going to the Doylestown Library, and taking the grandkids for visits to Font Hill Castle.
Barbara was independent, strong willed and loved her family and friends wholeheartedly. She relished every gathering of her beloved long-term college friends, a.k.a. the Turtles. She was the social organizer in every neighborhood in which she lived, loved to travel, and hosted countless parties. Her friends from Deer Run will remember, Faschnaght Day, spectacular July 4th celebrations, and spur-of-the-moment gatherings.
Barbara loved her grandchildren abundantly and arranged many one-on-one activities and trips for each of them. She will be especially remembered by her family for Christmas morning deliveries of fresh homemade stollen and almond bread, and homemade cakes from scratch for every family member's birthday.
Barbara was truly a remarkable person. She will be fiercely missed, but will live on in the memories and traditions she created.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 301 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901; preceded by a sharing of photographs and memories beginning at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to either the Delaware Valley (www.alz.org/delval), or the (dementiasociety.org).
Published in The Intelligencer on July 14, 2019