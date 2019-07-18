|
Barbara A. (Morgan) Schramm of Warrington passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Neshaminy Manor. She was 72.
Born in Rochester, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Marian (Wing) Morgan. She was the wife of the late Ollholf Schramm.
Barbara was a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, Hilltown. She was involved with the Morgan Log House – Towamencin. Barbara had attended Lansdale Business School and she worked as a medical secretary at various doctors' offices.
She is survived by her brother, Charles, her sister, Elizabeth of Warrington, and grandchildren, Phillip and Joseph Torres and Sophie Healey.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ollholf Schramm Jr., and her daughter, Amy Mitchell.
Her memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 1634 Hilltown Pike, Hilltown, PA 18927, where a calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m. will precede the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017, or to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Quakertown
Published in The Intelligencer on July 18, 2019