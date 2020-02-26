|
Barbara A. Althouse, a longtime resident of Doylestown, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Neshaminy Manor Home, Warrington. She was 77.
Born in Doylestown, Sept. of 1942, Barbara was the daughter of the late Crispin W. and Esther (Landes) Althouse and was preceded in death by her brother William.
Barbara graduated from Doylestown High School in 1960 and the Franklin School of Science & Arts in December 1962 with a Medical Secretary degree.
She was employed at the Bucks County Health Department since 1964, where she worked for 51 years as an Administrative Assistant, retiring in 2015.
She loved her welsh terrier. Barbara's last welsh terrier, Andy, could be seen at Dilly's Corner where she would take him on his birthday as a treat. She also loved shopping for pottery and collectibles with her mom, whom she missed dearly since her passing in 2008. Barbara enjoyed Old City Tavern and Pierre's Chocolates.
We would like to thank the nurses and staff at Neshaminy Manor Home and Doylestown Hospital Hospice for their care over the past year and final days of Barbara's life.
Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service, 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Mechanicsville Cemetery, Mechanicsville.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to Doylestown Hospital Hospice, 595 West State Street, Doylestown, PA 18901.
