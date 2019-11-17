Home

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Inc.
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Inc.
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Inc.
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
Barbara Ann Fuchs Obituary
Barbara Ann Fuchs of Doylestown passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Wesley Enhanced Living of Doylestown. She was 90.

She was the beloved mother of Gary W. Fuchs (Michelle DiNapoli) and Karen Fuchs (John Gall); caring sister of the late Donald Longley; loving grandmother of Elliot, James, Natalie, and Owen.

A gathering will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Nov. 19, followed by a service at noon at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901.

Send condolences to the family through the funeral home's Web site listed below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,

Doylestown

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 17, 2019
