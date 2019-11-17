|
|
Barbara Ann Fuchs of Doylestown passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Wesley Enhanced Living of Doylestown. She was 90.
She was the beloved mother of Gary W. Fuchs (Michelle DiNapoli) and Karen Fuchs (John Gall); caring sister of the late Donald Longley; loving grandmother of Elliot, James, Natalie, and Owen.
A gathering will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Nov. 19, followed by a service at noon at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 17, 2019