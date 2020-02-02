Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Moeser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Moeser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Moeser Obituary
Barbara Ann Moeser passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 84.

Barbara was born in Philadelphia to Isabel (Connor) and Joseph Heard. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Alvin, Jr.; children: Alvin J., III, Lynn Connolly (Michael), Robert J. (Adriene) and Laure Feriozzi (Paul); 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gerald, her sister, Joan Keenan and her brother, Joseph Heard, Jr.

Barbara dedicated her life to raising her five children and being a huge part of the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barb and Al traveled extensively in their years together but sitting on the beach at their home in Ventnor, NJ, brought them the most happiness.

Barbara's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Tues. Feb. 4, 2020 at St. Cyril's of Jerusalem Catholic Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929.

A Mass will be celebrated at 11.

Interment will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name may be sent to Donors1.org. Condolences may be sent to the Moeser family by visiting the website below.

McGhee Funeral Home

www.McgheeFuneralHome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -