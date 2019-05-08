|
|
Barbara Ann (Lefferts) Swayze passed peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the age of 91.
Barbara was a wonderful woman, full of style and grace, that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished.
Born Feb. 27, 1928 in Hatboro, Pa., Barbara was the oldest child of Walter and Veronica Lefferts. She spent her childhood, and the majority of her adult life, in her beloved Newtown, Pa. She graduated from Newtown High and married her soulmate, Wilson D. Swayze, at Saint Andrew Catholic Church upon his return home from World War II.
Family was everything to Barbara, and she took great pride and care in her role as daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a talented homemaker and enjoyed many creative endeavors including sewing, quilting, floral arranging and miniatures.
A member of The Questers and the Newtown Historical Society, Barbara had a deep appreciation for history, antiques and community. She also was a lifelong parishioner of Saint Andrew's and a dedicated local volunteer with various organizations.
Barbara was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Wilson D. Swayze.
She leaves behind her sister, Patricia Pugh; her brother, Jackson Lefferts (Donna); sons, Wilson D. Swayze Jr. of Plano, Texas and Christopher P. Swayze (Cynthia) of Marco Island, Fla./Buckingham, Pa.; and daughters, Robyn Stanton of Langhorne, Pa. and Jacqueline Keck (Robert) of Pennington, N.J. "Marmie" is survived by her grandchildren, Stephen Oller, Rebecca Swayze Nolan (Steven), Jason Oller, Hannah B. Swayze, Elizabeth Keck, and great-grandson, Luke Nolan.
Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at the Olde Church of Saint Andrew, 135 S. Sycamore Street, Newtown (immediately following the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.).
Published in The Intelligencer on May 8, 2019