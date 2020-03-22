|
Barbara Devaney Kolodziej of Warrington passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor. She was 99.
All her life, Barbara was active in community service, at her children's school, fostering children in need, participating in Red Cross activities and until recently as a volunteer at Neshaminy Manor. She loved spending time with friends and having lunches out. She lived independently until her 99th year.
She is survived by her daughter, Roberta, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and was beloved by her son, Richard.
A Mass will be said in Barbara's memory at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Her ashes will be sent to California for a memorial service with her family there.
