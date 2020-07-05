Barbara Delores Hulmes, of Warminster, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her son's residence. She was 85.
She was the beloved wife of the late Edward V. Hulmes.
Born in Philadelphia, Barbara was the daughter of the late James A. and Margaret Myers.
Barbara is preceded in death by her brother, James A. Myers.
Barbara was first employed as a bookkeeper for a major Bank in Philadelphia. Barbara then became a stay at home mom. She was later employed by New Hope - Solebury School district handling baking and financials in the cafeteria prior to retiring.
Barbara will be dearly missed by her five children, Allen Hulmes (Loretta), Edward V. Hulmes Jr., Colette Porter, David Hulmes (Stacy), Michael J. Hulmes Sr. (Angela); 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and a sister in law, Florence Myers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, PA 18976. Family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation Eastern PA at 919 Walnut Street, Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107 or online at www.efepa.org
