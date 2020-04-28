|
|
Barbara E. "Bobbie" Stoddard passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, of natural causes at LifeQuest Nursing Center in Quakertown, Pa.
Born in 1929 in Attleboro, Mass., she moved to Pennsylvania early on, where she raised her family.
She leaves behind her daughter, Marla Burke and her husband, Michael, of Quakertown, her three sons, Brian Pfrommer of West Orange, N.J., Brett Pfrommer and his wife, Yvette, of Alexandria, Va., and Mark Eimer of Anchorage, Alaska, along with six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren
Barbara was a gifted sculptor and taught sculpting classes in Punta Garda, Florida, where she enjoyed her retirement and sharing her talents with her students. She also was an avid animal lover, volunteering and giving a kind and compassionate home to may "furry" family members.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
As a fitting memorial to her kind heart, we would be honored to have donations sent to Animals In Distress, P.O. Box 609 Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 28, 2020