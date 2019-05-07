Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Cantagallo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara H. Cantagallo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara H. Cantagallo Obituary
Barbara H. (Hoyler) Cantagallo of Warminster passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at the age of 81.

She was the beloved wife of Andrew A. Cantagallo for over 60 years.

Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late William and Edna (Lemke) Hoyler.

Barbara graduated from Germantown High School in 1955 and worked as an administrative assistant at TASA for over 30 years.

Barbara thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her TASA friends, participating in activities at Shepherd's Crossing, and her Sorority Ladies Luncheons.

In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her children, Andrea L. Wexler (Jeff), William A. Cantagallo (Susan), and Cynthia C. Arbaugh (Richard); her grandchildren, Andrew, Kathryn, and Nicholas; as well as her two sisters, Phyllis Albert and Marlene Capreri; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing after 9 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 505 N. York Road, Hatboro. Interment will immediately follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Abington Health Foundation, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, in gratitude to the dedicated professionals in the Abington Jefferson Health MICU who treated Barbara with warmth, dignity and respect.

To share memories and condolences with her family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now