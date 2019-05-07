|
Barbara H. (Hoyler) Cantagallo of Warminster passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at the age of 81.
She was the beloved wife of Andrew A. Cantagallo for over 60 years.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late William and Edna (Lemke) Hoyler.
Barbara graduated from Germantown High School in 1955 and worked as an administrative assistant at TASA for over 30 years.
Barbara thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her TASA friends, participating in activities at Shepherd's Crossing, and her Sorority Ladies Luncheons.
In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her children, Andrea L. Wexler (Jeff), William A. Cantagallo (Susan), and Cynthia C. Arbaugh (Richard); her grandchildren, Andrew, Kathryn, and Nicholas; as well as her two sisters, Phyllis Albert and Marlene Capreri; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing after 9 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 505 N. York Road, Hatboro. Interment will immediately follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Abington Health Foundation, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, in gratitude to the dedicated professionals in the Abington Jefferson Health MICU who treated Barbara with warmth, dignity and respect.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 7, 2019