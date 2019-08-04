Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
501 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0911
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Abel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Abel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Abel Obituary
Barbara J. (Stevenson) Abel passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was 80.

Barbara was the beloved wife of Larry Nattress and the late Francis J. Abel, and the loving mother of Valerie P. Hughes, Francis W. Abel (Cynthia), Robert T. Abel (Vicki), Veronica S. Abel, Patricia Kellar, and Pamela Jane Gibat. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 10 a.m. until her funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, at Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, 501 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

Wetzel and Son Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

www.wetzelandson.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now