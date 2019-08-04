|
|
Barbara J. (Stevenson) Abel passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was 80.
Barbara was the beloved wife of Larry Nattress and the late Francis J. Abel, and the loving mother of Valerie P. Hughes, Francis W. Abel (Cynthia), Robert T. Abel (Vicki), Veronica S. Abel, Patricia Kellar, and Pamela Jane Gibat. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 10 a.m. until her funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, at Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, 501 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home,
Willow Grove
www.wetzelandson.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 4, 2019