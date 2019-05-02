Home

Robert W Snyder Funeral Home
327 Easton Rd
Riegelsville, PA 18077
(610) 749-2421
Barbara J. Cheeseman Obituary
Barbara J. Cheeseman of Riegelsville, Pa., passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospice, Lower Saucon Township, Pa. She was 76.

She was born Sep. 5, 1942, in Philadelphia, Pa., a daughter of the late Granville and Anna Mihalik French.

Barbara was a 1964 graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School. She was last employed as a business manager for Kinsman Gardening in New Hope, Pa.

She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Riegelsville, serving on the Altar and Rosary Society and singing in the choir. Earlier, she was a member of the Riegelsville Library Board.

Barbara loved flowers and enjoyed tending her flower garden and visiting Longwood Gardens.

She is survived by her husband, Ellsworth Jr. of 54 years; three children and their spouses, Ellsworth III and Rachel, Christopher and Christine, and Beth and Richard Yeselevige; and grandchildren, Richelle, Grace, Nicholas, Blaize and Clare.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, in St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 345 Elmwood Lane, Riegelsville, Pa. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment of ashes will be held in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pro Life Union, 88 Pennsylvania Ave., Oreland, PA 19075. Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,

Riegelsville
Published in The Intelligencer on May 2, 2019
