Barbara J. Heck of Warminster, Pa. passed away on August 23, 2020. She was 85.Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Heck with whom she shared over 47 years of marriage. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. a daughter of the late Atwood A. and Esther E. Sims.Barbara is survived by two sisters, Janice Creamer and Marilyn Winpenny, four nieces and three nephews.Barbara graduated from Springfield High School (Montgomery County) in 1953. She began her career serving as a secretary with the Milton Roy Company where she met Tony. She then moved to a smaller company Applied Products where she spent the rest of her career.Barbara's greatest delight in life was gathering her friends and family together to entertain them. She and Tony were international travelers and also enjoyed visits to the Jersey Shore.Relatives and friends will be received by her family on Saturday, August 29th after 10:30 am followed by her Funeral Service at 11 a.m. in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Road, Warminster. Her interment will follow in Forrest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to her parish church, Nativity of Our Lord. To share online condolences please visit the funeral home website below.Schneider Funeral Home,Hatboro