1/
Barbara J. Heck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Heck of Warminster, Pa. passed away on August 23, 2020. She was 85.

Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Heck with whom she shared over 47 years of marriage. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. a daughter of the late Atwood A. and Esther E. Sims.

Barbara is survived by two sisters, Janice Creamer and Marilyn Winpenny, four nieces and three nephews.

Barbara graduated from Springfield High School (Montgomery County) in 1953. She began her career serving as a secretary with the Milton Roy Company where she met Tony. She then moved to a smaller company Applied Products where she spent the rest of her career.

Barbara's greatest delight in life was gathering her friends and family together to entertain them. She and Tony were international travelers and also enjoyed visits to the Jersey Shore.

Relatives and friends will be received by her family on Saturday, August 29th after 10:30 am followed by her Funeral Service at 11 a.m. in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Road, Warminster. Her interment will follow in Forrest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to her parish church, Nativity of Our Lord. To share online condolences please visit the funeral home website below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schneider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved