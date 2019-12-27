|
Barbara Jeanne Fox, daughter of Kathryn and Theodore Leigh, passed away peacefully in Doylestown, Pa. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. She was 87 years old and died 10 days before her 88th birthday.
She was born in Montclair, N.J., the youngest of four sisters, and lived in several northern New Jersey communities with her family through the Depression and World War II. She graduated from Pompton Lakes High School in 1950, and attended Fashion Academy art school in New York. She went on to work as a fashion illustrator, drawing vibrant, eye-catching newspaper advertisements for Quackenbush department store.
Barbara married Joseph F. Fox in 1953 and settled in Pompton Plains, N.J. They moved to Upper Black Eddy, Pa. in 1977, lovingly restoring a 19th-century stone farm house, where they lived for 40 years. Their property, Walnut Corner Farm, was a testament to their love and their family.
She had a passion for art, antiques, raising sheep, and nature. Barbara and Joseph had many adventures together: skiing throughout the U.S., driving the length of the Rocky Mountains and the Pacific coast. They also cruised the Danube and the Rhine Rivers in Europe.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband, seven children, 12 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her eldest sister, Doris Horne.
Barbara's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Saint John the Baptist Church, 4050 Durham Rd., Ottsville, PA 18942. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Shelly Funeral Home, Easton and Kellers Church Road, Plumsteadville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday at the church. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
