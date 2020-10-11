1/1
Barbara K. Schilling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara K. Schilling of Richlandtown and formerly of Doylestown died on October 7, 2020 at Phoebe Richland in Richlandtown. She was 72.

Born in Chambersburg, PA, Ms. Schilling was the daughter of the late Herbert and Jane Kuhn, Lewis Eckenrode, and Hilda Oyler, and sister to her late twin brother Andrew Alan Kuhn.

Barbara enjoyed many things in life and will be deeply missed by her family and good friends.

Ms. Schilling is survived by her son, Andrew A. Schilling and his wife JoDee, of Portland, OR; her daughter, Amy K. Santarelli and her husband Brian, of Charleston, SC; her brother Anthony Eckenrode and his wife Verona, of Palm Harbor, FL; and her six grandchildren, Avery & Matt Schilling, Zoe Anderson, and Alicia, Zachary, and Colby Santarelli.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Wednesday, October 14 2020 from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at the Wayside Chapel at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1156 Horsham Rd., Ambler, PA 19002. Her interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

"The truth shall set you free."

Joseph A. Fluehr III

Funeral Home

www.fluehr.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved