Barbara K. Schilling of Richlandtown and formerly of Doylestown died on October 7, 2020 at Phoebe Richland in Richlandtown. She was 72.Born in Chambersburg, PA, Ms. Schilling was the daughter of the late Herbert and Jane Kuhn, Lewis Eckenrode, and Hilda Oyler, and sister to her late twin brother Andrew Alan Kuhn.Barbara enjoyed many things in life and will be deeply missed by her family and good friends.Ms. Schilling is survived by her son, Andrew A. Schilling and his wife JoDee, of Portland, OR; her daughter, Amy K. Santarelli and her husband Brian, of Charleston, SC; her brother Anthony Eckenrode and his wife Verona, of Palm Harbor, FL; and her six grandchildren, Avery & Matt Schilling, Zoe Anderson, and Alicia, Zachary, and Colby Santarelli.Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Wednesday, October 14 2020 from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at the Wayside Chapel at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1156 Horsham Rd., Ambler, PA 19002. Her interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery."The truth shall set you free."