Barbara Lea "Bobbie" Black, R.N., loving wife, friend, and pet mother, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, after a long illness.
Bobbie was born July 17, 1941 in Trenton, N.J. As a youth, she was an enthusiastic Girl Scout, earning many awards and badges over the years.
Bobbie was a graduate of Temple University Hospital, School of Nursing, in Philadelphia, Pa. Early in her career, Bobbie focused on oncology and earned several local and national awards. Bobbie was particularly proud of having been a two-time Special Contributor award winner at the Fox Chase Cancer Center. She also was a nominee for the Lane W. Adams award, which recognized her outstanding service to cancer patients and their families, from the National . Bobbie retired in 2005 from the Fox Chase Cancer Center.
One of Bobbie's greatest pleasures was travel. She and wife Jeanne often took to the backroads in their motor home, exploring much of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. They also visited many exotic locations, including the Galapagos Islands, Machu Picu, Tanzania, and Kenya, to name a few. When not traveling, Bobbie deeply enjoyed playing with her furry, four-legged family members, which include Casei (Yorkie), Emei, and Keeper (Pomeranians). They will miss her dearly.
The Delaware beaches were another great love of Bobbie's! After retirement, she and Jeanne relocated to Lewes, Del., just three short miles to the beach.
Bobbie was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Lewes.
Bobbie is survived by her wife of over 50 years, Jeanne M. Rogers; her brother, Robert Jr. (Nancy); her nephew, Robert III (Christina); her niece, Catherine Leranth; her four great-nieces and nephews; several cousins; as well as Jeanne's family, dear friends, and career colleagues.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lena Black.
Church services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 2nd Street, Lewes, DE 19958. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. the night prior, Friday, Oct. 25, at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Hwy., Lewes, DE 19958. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Bobbie's name to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 464, Lewes, DE 19958, www.stpeterslewes.org, or to Best Friends Animal Rescue, www.bestfriends.org.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 18, 2019