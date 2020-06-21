Barbara Leiby
Barbara "Bobbie" (Conger) Leiby of Willow Grove passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Bobbie, the beloved wife of Edwin M. "Ned" Leiby Jr. and mother of Edwin M. Leiby III (Mary Marbach) and Carolyn Leiby, is also survived by three grandchildren, Ashlee Spivack, Erika Spivack, and Ian Leiby, and her sister, Joan Allen.

Born Oct. 18, 1936 in Germantown, Bobbie was the granddaughter of Thomas Wriggins Sr., the owner of DeeWees, a women's specialty clothing store on Chestnut Street in Philadelphia, and was a descendant of the family that owned the Roberts' Mill in Germantown. She graduated from Germantown Friends School, Class of 1955, and the University of Wisconsin in 1959 with a degree in Early Childhood Education.

She married the love of her life, Ned, on Aug. 4, 1962. After raising their two children, Bobbie worked at the Meadowbrook School for 20 years as a kindergarten teacher, which suited her kind spirit and caring for others.

Bobbie was an active volunteer for Abington Hospital Women's Board fundraiser, June Fete. She was a member of Abington Presbyterian Church for over 50 years and a member of Huntingdon Valley Country Club. Bobbie had a love for dogs and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001.

Craft/Givnish Funeral Home,

Abington

www.craftgivnish.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
Ned, you have my deepest condolences. In these strange and unprecedented times we can't really sit down and talk -- or sing a song -- but my thoughts are with you and we can look forward to a time when we can all sing together.
Clayton Ames
Friend
June 19, 2020
I will remember Bobbie for her love for her family and her students. My condolances to all who loved her.
Cindy Carpenter
Coworker
June 17, 2020
It was my pleasure to work with Bobbie on the faculty at Meadowbrook School. My adorable granddaughter Maggie was privileged to be in Bobbie's last kindergarten class before she retired. My deepest sympathy to Ned and the rest of Bobbie's cherished family.
Cathy Keim
Coworker
June 17, 2020
My deepest condolences. My daughter attends Meadowbrook and we are a family. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Emmanuel Washa
June 17, 2020
I have wonderful memories of Bobbie as a strong teacher at Meadowbrook School. She had a 'can do' attitude and felt the importance of each child. In addition, she was a gracious, beautiful person.
Lenore Kintisch
Coworker
June 17, 2020
Ned, I am so sorry to hear of Bobbie's passing. I have so many fond memories of she and I teaching our kindergarten classes side by side. We planned all of our curriculum together and worked so well as team. Laughter and kindness is what comes to mind when I think of Bobbie. She had a great spirit and a gift of teaching. I know how much she loved her family and dogs. My thoughts and prayers are with you all as you grieve your immense loss. Fondly, Elfie
Elfie Haab
Friend
June 17, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I had the pleasure of knowing Bobbie through the Meadowbrook School. She taught kindergarten and I taught first grade. She was an incredible teacher who took pride in her students and getting them ready for "the big school!" She will always be a part of Meadowbrook!
Susan McIlvaine
Friend
June 17, 2020
Ned, my deepest condolences. I had known Bobbie since "Hidden Glen" days in the Meadowbrook of the forties and fifties. Tom Wriggins and I were lifers (from Kindergarten) and classmates at Meadowbrook ('56) and Penn Charter ('60) and our parents, the Wriggins & Conger's at Hidden Glen and Scott's on Lindsay Lane (and our brothers and sisters) were all neighbors, close friends and sportsmen and women at HVCC and June Feters with Adah, I spoke to Tom often in Maine (about friends and trains and guns, and his sisters Natalie and Ginny). And Bobbie and I, as you know, were both on the Board at Meadowbrook. Bobbie was a kind spirit and empathetic teacher. Warmest regards. David Scott
David Scott
Family Friend
June 17, 2020
Deepest sympathies to the family. I enjoyed being a student during her 20 years at Meadowbrook. A beautiful spirit that will be missed.
Winter (Sneed) Washibgton
Student
