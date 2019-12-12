Home

Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA
Interment
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
Newtown Cemtery
16 N. Chancellor St.
Newtown, PA
Barbara M. Dengler Obituary
Barbara M. Dengler of Holland, Pa. died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital. She was 81.

Born in Philadelphia, Barbara was a longtime Bucks County resident.

Barbara was a graduate of Frankford High School and West Chester University with her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education.

She was a teacher with Neshaminy School District for 28 years, teaching in Poquessing, Schweitzer and Tawanka Elementry schools.

Barbara was a member of the Langhorne Presbyterian Church and a member of Women's Groups and Bible Study. She sang in the Choir of the Newtown Presbyterian Church for many years and was active with the Middletown Grange and working the Grange Fair.

Barbara was devoted to her grandchildren and helping her friends and family.

Barbara was the daughter of the late Melvin W. and Mildred Bradbury MacMullin, and the wife of the late Harry M. Dengler Jr.

She is survived by her loving children, Scott and his wife, Laura Dengler, Lisa and her husband, Michael Pennington, and Mark and his wife, Lindsay Dengler. She was the proud grandmother of Christen, Jamie, Kate, Thomas, Sara and Charlotte. Barbara is also survived by her sister-in-law, Delores Dengler Vitas.

Relatives and friends are invited to Barbara's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown, Pa., where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment services will follow in Newtown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to the Harry and Barbara Dengler Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Lisa Pennington, 2512 Skyview Ave., Langhorne, PA 19053.

To share your fondest memories, visit the funeral home's web site below.

Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,

Newtown

www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 12, 2019
