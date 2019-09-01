|
Barbara M. Kralik of Lansdale died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. She was 73.
She was the beloved wife of the late Kirk Kralik, and was a loving mother and grandmother.
Born Sept. 9, 1945 in Ivyland, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Florence (Ungerer) Stauffer.
Friends and family may attend a memorial reception starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Hatfield Volunteer Fire Company, 75 N. Market St., Hatfield. Burial will be held privately.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 1, 2019