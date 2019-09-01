Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Kralik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara M. Kralik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara M. Kralik Obituary
Barbara M. Kralik of Lansdale died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. She was 73.

She was the beloved wife of the late Kirk Kralik, and was a loving mother and grandmother.

Born Sept. 9, 1945 in Ivyland, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Florence (Ungerer) Stauffer.

Friends and family may attend a memorial reception starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Hatfield Volunteer Fire Company, 75 N. Market St., Hatfield. Burial will be held privately.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.