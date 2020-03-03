Home

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Luke the Evangelist Church
2316 Fairhill Av
Glenside, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Luke the Evangelist Church
2316 Fairhill Av.
Glenside, PA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Cheltenham Ave & Easton Rd
Cheltenham, PA
View Map
Resources
Barbara Marie O'Malley


1932 - 2020
Barbara Marie O'Malley Obituary
Barbara Marie (Bird) O'Malley died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the age of 87.

She was born Oct. 21, 1932 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Edgar and Valeria (Riordon) Bird. She was a graduate of Little Flower High School for Girls.

Barbara married the late Thomas Patrick O'Malley in 1953 and had three children, Sharon, Kevin, and the late Kathleen Ann. Their loving marriage was cut short when Tommy passed in 1963.

She married the late Joseph M. Gindhart in 1983 and they were happily married for 34 years. Barbara will be remembered as a kind, sweet and gentle soul who was devoted to her family.

She is survived by her sister, Jane Moffitt; her children, Sharon O'Malley and Kevin O'Malley (Julie); her stepchildren, Joseph, Barbara Ann and Bernice Gindhart; grandchildren, Sara, Brian, Susannah, Joseph, Kelly Ann, Ian, Lauren, Thomas Aedan and Thomas Joseph; and great-grandchildren, Rory, Clare, and Chloe.

The visitation will be from 12 p.m. until Mass at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, at St. Luke the Evangelist Church in Glenside. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 3, 2020
