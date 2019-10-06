|
Barbara A. (King) McDonnell, died suddenly on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Doylestown Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was 83.
She was the beloved wife of the late William H. McDonnell for 45 years.
In addition, she leaves behind her two sisters, Imelda King and Sheila (King) Finer.
Born in Manhattan, N.Y. to Martin and Anna (McIntyre) King, Barbara was a longtime resident of New York before moving to Vero Beach, Fla. In recent years, she spent more of her time in Doylestown, to be closer to her family.
Barbara was the matriarch of a large and loving family. She lived a life exemplifying generosity and dedication to those she held dear. Her selfless nature will be a void for her family and friends.
Barbara will be greatly missed by her children and their spouses, Theresa McDonnell-Ganley, Jean Sincerbox (David), Maureen Nicoletti (the late Anthony), Eileen McDonnell, William McDonnell (MaryBeth), and Barbara Kelnhofer (George). She will be remembered fondly by her grandchildren, Jennifer Ganley; Kenneth, Kevin and Katherine Sincerbox; Kelly Pannucci and Matthew Nicoletti; Claire McDonnell; Liam and Jacqueline McDonnell and John and Brian Kelnhofer. Barbara also leaves three great grandchildren, Edward and Lucas Sincerbox and Harper Pannucci.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet Barbara's family Monday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Joseph A. Fluehr, III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Road), New Britain, PA 18901 and also to her Funeral Mass Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5175 Cold Spring Creamery Road in Doylestown, PA 18902. Interment will take place privately in Calverton National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to at 501 St. Jude Place in Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 6, 2019