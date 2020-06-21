Barbara Warthen

Barbara Ann [Mancuso. Caterfino, Franco] Warthen previously of Warminster, Pa. crossed over to the Lord on June 13, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was 78.



Barbara was the daughter of Vincent and Lorraine Mancuso (both deceased) of Warminster, Pa.



She is survived by her daughters Barbara Bormes currently of Tarpon Springs Fl., Debbie Dallatore of Warminster, Pa and Carol O' Donnell (Joe) of Jamison Pa., her nine Grandchildren, Robert Cassidy, Michael Cassidy, Dominic Dallatore, Tommy, Joey, Billy, Kelly, Ryan, Katie O'Donnell and two Great Grandchildren, Tommy and Danielle.



In addition, she is survived by her four sisters, Virginia Calvanese, Linda Asher (Jim), Rosanne Steinberger (Pete), Cynthia Mancuso and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Relatives and Friends will be invited to a Mass and Celebration of life to be held in September in Pa. Date to be announced at a later time.



