Barbara (Weeks) Weathersby of Coldspring, Texas, formerly of Doylestown passed away on Feb. 22, 2020 surrounded by family. She was 80.
She was the loving wife of Sherman Weathersby for 63 years.
Barbara grew up in Weymouth, Mass.; graduating from Weymouth High class of 1957.
In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived her sons S. Barry Weathersby; his wife Gina of Cincinnati, Ohio, Anthony Weathersby and his wife Noelle of Doylestown, Pa.; her sister, Nancy Hall of Weymouth, Mass.; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Barbara and her husband lived many years in Doylestown, Pa. before retiring on Lake Livingston in Texas.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery in Weymouth, Mass.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 15, 2020