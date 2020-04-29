|
Barry E. Smith, formerly of Revere, Pa., passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Ambler Extended Care Center. He was 64.
He was born Aug. 20, 1955 in Wilson Borough, Pa., a son of the late Robert and Edith Sterner Smith.
Barry was a 1974 graduate of Delaware Valley High School and served in the U.S. Marines during the time of the Vietnam War. After being discharged from the Marines, Barry worked at various jobs. He was last employed by Crossroads Harley Davidson in Coopersburg, Pa., where he worked in the service department until becoming disabled due to a motorcycle accident.
Barry was past commander of American Legion Post #399, Ferndale, Pa., and a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Doylestown, Pa. He was a member of the Riegelsville Kiwanis Club and the Lopatcong, Milford and Ottsville Fire Companies. He was a member of the Chapel of the Four Chaplains in Philadelphia and St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Ferndale, where he served on the council and as a Sunday School teacher.
Barry loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He enjoyed coaching all of his son, Sean's, sports teams and playing Santa in all different capacities including motorcycle Santa.
He will be missed by his son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Holly; his grandchildren, Jada, Sylvia and Xander; his friend and former wife of 23 years, Joanne Smith; his brother, Robert; his sisters, Anna Marie Kunkleman, Lynn Paonessa and Estelle Leopold; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and interment in Nockamixon Union Cemetery, Ferndale, Pa., will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion Post #399, P.O. Box 26, Ferndale, PA 18921.
Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,
Riegelsville, Pa.
rwsnyderfuneral.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 29, 2020