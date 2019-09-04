|
Barry J. Hackert Sr. of Warminster passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 79.
He was the beloved husband of Donna W. Hackert. Barry was the beloved son of the late Harry and Wanda Hackert.
Outside of Custom Auto Body Restoration and Show Cars, athletics was another passion of Barry's. He was the captain of the USA Roller Hockey Team, Quarterback for the North East Philadelphia Rough Touch Football League, and a member of multiple softball and bowling leagues. As an avid golfer, he proudly achieved a couple "Hole-In-Ones" and celebrated at the 19th hole!
In addition to his wife, Donna, Barry is survived by his devoted sons, Barry Jr. and Brian and his wife, Jaqueline, and the 'apple of his eye,' his six grandchildren: Taylor June Hackert, Hunter Lee, Brian C., Tyler, Dylan, and Brooke. Barry is cherished by generations of nieces and nephews, and his Feline companion, Koko.
Barry was preceded in death by his first wife, June Hackert, his sister, Wanda Fricke, and brother, Harry Hackert II.
Relatives and friends will be received by his family from 5 p.m. until a Celebration Tribute at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Sept. 5, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro. His interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barry's name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 4, 2019