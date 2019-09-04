Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Hackert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry J. Hackert Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry J. Hackert Sr. Obituary
Barry J. Hackert Sr. of Warminster passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 79.

He was the beloved husband of Donna W. Hackert. Barry was the beloved son of the late Harry and Wanda Hackert.

Outside of Custom Auto Body Restoration and Show Cars, athletics was another passion of Barry's. He was the captain of the USA Roller Hockey Team, Quarterback for the North East Philadelphia Rough Touch Football League, and a member of multiple softball and bowling leagues. As an avid golfer, he proudly achieved a couple "Hole-In-Ones" and celebrated at the 19th hole!

In addition to his wife, Donna, Barry is survived by his devoted sons, Barry Jr. and Brian and his wife, Jaqueline, and the 'apple of his eye,' his six grandchildren: Taylor June Hackert, Hunter Lee, Brian C., Tyler, Dylan, and Brooke. Barry is cherished by generations of nieces and nephews, and his Feline companion, Koko.

Barry was preceded in death by his first wife, June Hackert, his sister, Wanda Fricke, and brother, Harry Hackert II.

Relatives and friends will be received by his family from 5 p.m. until a Celebration Tribute at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Sept. 5, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro. His interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barry's name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

To share memories and condolences with Barry's family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now