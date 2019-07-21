|
Beatrice "Joyce" (Zintner) Bachurski of Hatboro passed away peacefully Friday, July 19, 2019. She was 82.
She was the beloved wife of Paul W. Bachurski; loving mother of Karen Saalfrank (George), Keith, Kenneth (Tracy), and Kipp (Nora); caring grandmother of seven; and loving sister of Carol Koffman (Dilworth) and George Neeman (Phyllis).
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joyce's name to a would be greatly appreciated.
