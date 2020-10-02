Beatrice E. "Bea" (Trautvetter) Foedisch of Ambler, Pa. passed suddenly but peacefully on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. She was 91.She is survived by her adoring husband of 67 years, Robert Carl Foedisch, her son, Robert Carl Foedisch Jr., daughter, Lillian Cathryne Lopdrup (Kim Axel), four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Lucille Trautvetter Ecker and Elinor Trautvetter Zimmermann.A small service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Mark's Reformed Episcopal Church, 1162 Beverly Rd., Jenkintown, PA 19046, followed by her interment at St. John's Episcopal Churchyard, Huntingdon Valley. All attendees are required to wear face masks and follow appropriate social distancing guidelines.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Reformed Episcopal Church.For full obituary and condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Jenkintown, Pa.