Tommy passed away peacefully Tuesday March 24, 2020 at her home in Huntingdon Valley. She was 99.
She is survived by her sons; G. Bruce, (Anna), Alan C. (Joan), Lynn C. and daughter Tracy J., (Silvio DiRenzo).
Grandmother of G. Bruce Patterson Jr., (Jeanine), Aaron Patterson. Great Grandmother of Benjamin Patterson.
Preceded in death by her husband Richard.
Born in Ontario, Canada she lived in Huntingdon Valley for 68 years.
She was a Registered Nurse who served in the US Army overseas during WWII and later in Huntingdon Valley under Dr. Ruth Marcucci.
She was a member of Questers and was very active in her Church.
Burial services are private. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the United Methodist Church of Huntingdon Valley, 3470 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
John E. Stiles Funeral Home
Huntingdon Valley, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 27, 2020