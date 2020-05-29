Beatrice P. Strotbeck
Beatrice P. "Bea" Strotbeck of Lansdale, formerly a longtime resident of Hatboro, passed away from natural causes on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was 93.

She was the beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Strotbeck, with whom she had shared 62 years of marriage.

Bea was a graduate of Kensington High School. She worked for John Wanamaker's for many years.

She was a former member of Lehman United Methodist Church in Hatboro and currently a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Lansdale.

Bea is survived by her daughter, Linda S. Parnell (Robert), her son, John W. Strotbeck (Diane), four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, her nieces, and many cherished friends.

If you would like to join Bea's virtual funeral service at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8th, please go to facebook.com/ChristUMCFunerals. The funeral service in the church is private for family only.

Donations in Bea's name can be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 1020 S. Valley Forge Rd., Lansdale, PA 19446.

Baskwill Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.baskwill.com

Published in The Intelligencer on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
facebook.com/ChristUMCFunerals
Funeral services provided by
JAMES R. BASKWILL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
20 W. Montgomery Ave
Hatboro, PA 19040-0537
215-675-1631
