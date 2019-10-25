|
Belle Rademan Ferlauto, formerly of Bedminster, Pennsylvania, died on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Dublin, Pennsylvania. He was 98.
Belle was born in New Jersey on April 27, 1921, to Frederick and Isabel Rademan.
The daughter of Swiss, English and German immigrants, Belle received a B.A. from Douglass College in 1942. She then attended Smith College where she earned a Master's degree in Social Work, completing her dissertation on the topic of the "Use of a Family Agency by War Industries" in 1944.
Belle, or "Mommom," as she was affectionately called by her family, had a diverse array of friends from all walks of life and from many countries. She was a fierce advocate for civil rights, the environment, and those less privileged than her. Belle was known for her intellect, wit, humor, beauty, and resourcefulness and in her old age, her sweet and easygoing nature. With her merry blue eyes, she showed the greatest of love to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends, and all of those around her. She had a deep love and appreciation for family and history, and kept her family's genealogy, and in her 90s began a memoir of her own life.
During her long life, she traveled the world with her husband, Robert Ferlauto. At home, she could often be found in the kitchen with her beloved dogs making pot roast, rhubarb pie, steak and kidney pie, and orange souffle. In all of these things she leaves a beautiful legacy. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Belle is preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Ferlauto, and her two sons, Robert J. Ferlauto, Jr. and Stephen P. Ferlauto. She is survived by her son David Ferlauto; daughter Judy (William) Purcell; son John (Kelly) Ferlauto; grandchildren Amy Ferlauto, Jenny (Troy Tressler) Fujita, Rachel (Robert) Nevin, and Collin Purcell; and great-grandchildren, Isabel Ferlauto, La`akea Fujita, and Pi`ikea Fujita.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to all those who touched Mommom's life, especially in her final days.
Her Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, PA, where the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Prospectville, Pa.
