Benham L. Bleam of Perkasie passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was 86 and the husband of Doris Angeny Bleam.
Born in Frenchtown, N.J., he was the son of the late George B. and Vera Risler Bleam.
Benham graduated from Central Bucks High School, Class of 1952, and served in the U.S. Army for two years. In his early years, he was employed by Roelle Manufacturing in Lansdale, retiring from Tinius Olsen Testing Machine Co. in Horsham after 38 years with the company.
He enjoyed hunting, motorcycling and antique tractors, including membership with the Blue Comet Motorcycle and Bucks-Mont Two Cylinder clubs.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Leigh B. Bleam, as well as three nieces and two nephews.
Services and interment were held privately.
Memorial contributions in Benham's name may be made to Salem United Church of Christ, 186 East Court St., Doylestown, PA 18901, for the benefit of "Endowment Fund" or to a .
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 5, 2020