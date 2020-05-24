|
|
On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Benjamin George Stevenson, loving son, passed away at the age of 45.
Ben was son to George Stevenson and the late Doris Rose (Melchiore) Stevenson. He graduated from William Tennant High School and Middle Bucks Institute of Technology in June of 1992, where he received his HVAC certifications.
He worked at Milton Roy, where he was affectionately known as "Gentle Ben."
On July 1, 2017, Ben dedicated his life to Jehovah God in baptism and faithfully served Him with his spiritual family in the Hatboro congregation until his death.
Ben was an avid music lover. He loved to play the guitar for his friends whenever possible. He was known for his gentle and loving spirit as well as kind smile and his crystal blue eyes.
He is survived by his father, George, and his uncle and aunt Roy and Sandra Kemery.
The memorial talk will be private.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 24, 2020