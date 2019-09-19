Home

Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
Benjamin W. Rapp Obituary
Benjamin W. Rapp of Doylestown died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his residence at Pine Run Lakeview.

He was the husband of the late Margaret James Rapp.

Born in Abington, Pa., he was the son of the late Albert Rapp and Dorothy (Lever) Rapp.

Mr. Rapp graduated from Abington Senior High School. He attended the Military Academy at West Point, New York. He graduated from East Stroudsburg University with a Bachelor's degree and then attended Temple University, graduating with a Master's degree.

After serving in the United States Army, he taught in the Central Bucks School District for 35 years. He taught at Lenape and Tamanend Junior High Schools. He coached football, volleyball and track at the Junior High level. He also was an assistant football coach at CB West and an assistant Track coach at CB East.

After retiring, he volunteered at Doylestown Hospital and the Mercer Museum.

He is survived by his sons, Peter N. Hogan and Daniel J. Rapp and their families.

A visitation for Mr. Rapp will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Williams- Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford (Franconia Township). A private burial will take place at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be sent to Capstone Academy, 351 E. Johnson Hwy., East Norriton, PA 19401.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Telford

www.williamsbergeykoffel.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 19, 2019
