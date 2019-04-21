Home

She was the loving wife of Robert A. Price and beloved mother of three children, Robert N. Price, Corinne M. Price, and Luke D. Price. Bunny was the daughter of Ann G. Humes and the late Elmer Humes. She is cherished by her four surviving siblings, Paul Humes (Diane), Rosemary Humes, Ellen H. Crimmel (Jim), and Carl Humes.

Bunny had a deep love of animals, television, and her family. She was a skilled dental hygienist for 30 years and was loved by her patients and coworkers alike.

Her Christian faith was a major aspect of her 51 years of life, and her passing allows her to bathe in the glory of the God she so loved.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at St. Maria Goretti Church, 1601 Derstine Road, Hatfield, where the viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery.

In honor of her life, consider donations to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) www.pspca.org as well as Mental Health America (MHA) www.mentalhealthamerica.net.

Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 21, 2019
