Bernadette Ryan-Daniels (Lamb), a resident of Lansdale, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 surrounded by loving family. She was 55.
Born in Abington, Pa. to James and Winifred (Heuser) Gallagher, Bern grew up in Elkins Park and graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School.
Bern is survived by her wife, Barbara Daniels; son, Matthew Lamb; daughter and son-in-law, Nicole Mount and Eric Soroka; and siblings, James "Jimmy" Gallagher and Winifred "Winnie" Gallagher.
Bern was known for her generous spirit, sense of humor, and big smile. She was an avid reader, a passionate Philadelphia Eagles fan, and had a love for all animals. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially at the Jersey Shore. Bern was a talented artist and enjoyed drawing and ceramics.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Catherine of Siena, 321 Witmer Road, Horsham, Pa., with her viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Abington Health Foundation/Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, or online at give.abingtonhealth.org/hospice.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 5, 2020