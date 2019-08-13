|
|
Barney Bauer of Bedminster passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in the comfort of his home. He was 73.
Barney was the beloved husband of Judy Bauer for 51 years.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Howard and Rose Bauer.
Barney enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves right after high school. He enjoyed his profession as an optician for 38 years.
Barney was a member of the Rotary Club of Jenkintown for nine years.
In his free time, Barney enjoyed coaching his son's Little League baseball team for eight years. He was, also, a Cub Scout Leader for three years.
In addition to his loving wife, Barney is survived by his children and their spouses, Shawn Bauer (Michelle) and Julie Bauer Reavis (Waylon); seven grandchildren, Morgan, Alina, Timmy, Jude, Keaton, Kole, and Kristian; his brother, Jim Bauer (Gerry); and his sister, Joann Jarvis (Keith).
Family and friends are invited to Barney's funeral service at 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Shelly Funeral Home, Easton & Kellers Church Roads, Plumsteadville, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barney's name to the Doylestown Health Foundation, 595 W. State St., Doylestown, PA 18901, please note "In Memory of Barney Bauer" in memo line. Donations may also be made online at doylestownhealth.org/hospice.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Plumsteadville
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 13, 2019