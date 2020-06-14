Bernice E. Penswater, a resident of Rydal Park for 25 years, died on June 9, 2020. She was 95.Born in Askam, Pennsylvania, Bernice was the daughter of the late John Pedziwiatr and the late Catherine Pretko Pedziwiatr.After graduating from Hanover Township High School in 1942, Bernice attended nursing school at Germantown Hospital from 1945-1948. She then served in the United States Air Force Nurse Corp. from 1954-1956, having been stationed at the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming. In 1958, Bernice earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from New York University.Bernice was employed as a Registered Nurse for the School District of Philadelphia for 24 years, retiring in 1985. Previously, she was employed for five years at U.S. Public Health Service Hospital in Staten Island, New York and she was very proud that she nursed at Carville Louisiana Leper Hospital in 1951. Bernice had occupational memberships with the American Nurses Organization and the Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement System.She was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Jenkintown, PA, Holy Family Church in Sugar Notch, PA for 16 years and St. Ladislaus Church in Philadelphia for 15 years.Bernice enjoyed reading, walking and collecting porcelains and paper weights.She is survived by her nieces, Jackie Shields (Tom) and Penny Toth (William); nephew, John Penswater, Jr. (Sandy); great-nieces, Keri Toth-Nesbitt and Sarah Mclaren; great-nephews, Thomas Shields, III, William Toth, IV, Eric Shields, Daniel Scott, Jonathan Scott, John Penswater, III, Alex Penswater and Stephen Penswater and by four great-great-nieces and three great-great-nephews.Bernice was preceded in death by her brother, John Penswater; by her niece, Patricia Scott and by her great- niece, Rebecca Ann Scott.A private committal service will be held in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Fox Chase Cancer Center, Institutional Advancement Office, 333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111 or Rydal Park Friendship Fund, 1515 The Fairway, Jenkintown, PA 19046.Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home