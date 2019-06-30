|
|
Bernice Frick Cornell passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was 77 years young.
She was born Dec. 11, 1941 to Bernard and Mary Frick. Raised in Horsham, Pa., Bernice graduated from Hatboro-Horsham High School in 1959. She loved attending her high school reunions and reconnecting with old friends. She went on to graduate from Shippensburg University, where she majored in Elementary Education.
Bernice lived in Shillington and Hatboro before moving to Warminster in 1972, where she raised her three children. She loved where she lived, and even wrote a poem about it, which was later published in the local paper. Her favorite thing to do was sit on the back deck under the shade of the many trees, drink coffee, and listen to the birds. She was a lover of all animals and had many pets throughout her life. Most recently, she adopted her long-haired dachshund, Sparky, who passed away and left her heartbroken. Sparky is undoubtedly thrilled to have his Mama back, and to share cereal with her again.
Bernice spent her life taking care of children. She was a teacher in several school districts, including Central Bucks. She retired in 2009 after teaching second grade at Meadowbrook School in Abington, Pa. for 20 years. She will be remembered by her students for being compassionate and loving, and for instilling in them a love of reading. Many will remember the green velour reading chair in her classroom, and how safe and cared for they felt there. Her grandchildren have inherited many of the books from her classroom, and learned to read with a lot of help from their Mom Mom. They will all miss her terribly.
Bernice was a lover of the ocean and enjoyed spending time in Ocean City, N.J. every summer with her family. All were welcome at the Cornell shore house, and we had many good times on the beach and boardwalk. Much to the chagrin of all who sat by her, she loved feeding the seagulls with her grandchildren. She followed her own set of rules and welcomed a challenge from all those who did not agree with her. She was an advocate of vacations, and took trips to Arizona, Clearwater Beach, and Jamaica. Her children inherited her love of traveling and will be forever grateful to her.
In her later years, Bernice enjoyed dining out and dancing with her friends and boyfriend, Steve. She was a good friend to everyone she met, and would spend hours listening to strangers tell her their stories. Her loyalty was perhaps her greatest quality, and she would never forget a birthday or a special occasion. She leaves a large void in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to consider her a friend.
She is survived by her children, Brian Cornell and Kathie (Cornell) Laverick, her son-in-law, James Laverick, and daughters-in-law, Jennifer Cornell, Mary Cornell and Amy Cornell. She also leaves behind six grandchildren whom she adored, Christopher, Charlie, Tommy, Audrey, Addyson, and Spencer. She is also survived by two loving sisters, Janice Frick and Margaret Frick-Raab (Dave), as well as her niece, Melissa, whom she always treasured. Her longtime companion, Steve Wojciechowski, was perhaps her greatest supporter, and he will always have an angel looking out for him.
Bernice was preceded in death by her son, Stephen, who in all certainty welcomed her to eternal life with open arms.
A funeral service for Bernice will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 505 N. York Rd., Hatboro, Pa., with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hatboro Cemetery.
To share farewell messages online, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.
Baskwill Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.baskwill.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 30, 2019