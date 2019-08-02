|
Bernice G. Barger passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Pine Run Health Center in Doylestown. She was 88.
Born in Newtown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Mildred (French) Carey. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Barger Sr.
A longtime resident of Doylestown, Bernice was avid bird watcher and enjoyed watching birds from the window of her home.
In addition to her late husband, Bernice was preceded in death by her children, Hilda Radlbeck, Charles Jr., and Frank Barger.
Bernice is survived by her two grandchildren, Christopher Radlbeck (Elizabeth) and Kenneth Radlbeck, and great- granddaughters, Amelia and Vivian Radlbeck.
She will be remembered as being a loving grandmother and great- grandmother.
Bernice's funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting.
