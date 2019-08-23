|
Bertha L. Stover of Buckingham died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital surrounded by her family. She was 84.
She was born and raised in Dublin, Pa., the daughter of Howard L. and Elizabeth M. (Kriebel) Miller. She was a 1953 graduate of Sellersville- Perkasie High School.
Bertha married George P. Stover in 1956. They resided on Stover's Farm Market in Buckingham, where she was a stay at home Mom, raising her four children and working on the farm. She was a Life Member of Midway Fire Company Auxiliary. She was very involved with the former St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Dublin, where she was a Financial Secretary. She also was a member of Dublin Fire Company Auxiliary, Buckingham Women's Club and Perkasie Women's Club.
She loved spending time with her six grandchildren, babysitting them often and giving them popsicles while swimming at her pool. She also enjoyed planting many varieties of flowers and making flower arrangements, farming, attending family reunions, doing crafts and volunteering at church and fire company events.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George in 2000, her sister, Irene Myers, and her brother, William Miller.
She is survived by her four children, Diane Barndt and her husband, Rich, of Perkasie, Janet MacFarlane of Doylestown, Donna Graham and her husband, Chris, of Maple Glen and Douglas Stover and his wife, Stacey, of Buckingham. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Shane MacFarlane, Alyssa Hutson and her husband, Jamie, Alexis and Kaitlyn Graham, and Kailee and DJ Stover.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Central Bucks Christian Fellowship, 5908 Groveland Rd., Pipersville PA 18947, followed by the service at 4 p.m. Interment will follow immediately after the service at St. Luke's United Church of Christ Cemetery, 141 S. Main St., Dublin, PA 18917.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bertie's name can be made to Midway Fire Company Auxiliary, P.O. Box 296, Lahaska PA 18931, or to the , P.O. Box 30468, Philadelphia, PA 19103-8468.
