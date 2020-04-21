|
|
Bertha P. Schoenherr of Columbia, Pa. passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Manor, Stroudsburg, Pa. She was 92.
She was the wife of the late Theodore J. Schoenherr, who passed away Feb. 4, 2001.
Born in Bronx, N.Y., Bertha was the daughter of the late Harold and Sickie Hansen Nielsen.
She was a Teacher's Aide at Pine Run Elementary School, New Britain. Bertie was a member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church and enjoyed reading, was a volunteer at the Mountville Library for 11 years and was also an usher at the Fulton Theater.
She is survived by three children, Theodore H. Schoenherr (Sandy) of River Edge, N.J., Richard N. Schoenherr (Cathy) of East Stroudsburg, Pa., and Kristin M. Moritz (Mark E.) of Columbia; five grandchildren, Brian Schoenherr (Stephanie), Nicholas Schoenherr (Erin), Alison Schoenherr, Erika Moritz, and Karl Moritz; two great-grandchildren, Emery and Ella Schoenherr; and her sister, Erika Jean Doherty of Tuckaho, N.Y.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Nielsen.
The family would like to thank everyone at Pleasant Valley Manor for the kindness and compassionate care shown to their family.
Her memorial service will be held at a later date at Concordia Lutheran Church. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Concordia Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Rd., Columbia, PA 17512.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 21, 2020